Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases 10,541 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PREF. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 13.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 635,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,584,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 43,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PREF opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58.

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

