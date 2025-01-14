Fiduciary Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 20,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in AerCap by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,601,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,726,000 after purchasing an additional 282,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,579,000 after buying an additional 370,906 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 0.7% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,917,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 12.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,860,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,423,000 after buying an additional 208,407 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,574,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Price Performance

AER stock opened at $94.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $72.80 and a 12-month high of $100.81.

AerCap Announces Dividend

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AerCap’s payout ratio is 7.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of AerCap in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

