EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases Shares of 5,331 Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 353.4% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 49.5% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Up 0.9 %

OHI opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $38.75. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

