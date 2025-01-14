Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Takes $195,000 Position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the third quarter worth $120,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CION Investment in the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CION shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CION Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

CION Investment stock opened at $11.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $589.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.83. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. CION Investment’s payout ratio is 97.96%.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

