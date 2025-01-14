Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys 9,634 Shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,518,000. Iowa State Bank increased its position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 369,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,887,000 after buying an additional 241,422 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 767.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 198,457 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 58.4% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 431,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 158,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $655,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPHY opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.65.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.