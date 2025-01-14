Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Morgan Stanley Analyst Says

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.64.

Shares of EXPE opened at $181.30 on Monday. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $107.25 and a 1-year high of $192.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.38.

In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $1,568,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,570,779.35. This represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. This trade represents a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,951 shares of company stock worth $5,045,310. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 709.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 559 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

