Green Alpha Advisors LLC Buys 36,180 Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 137,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,180 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Niu Technologies were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 35.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 118,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

Niu Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:NIU opened at $1.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.47. Niu Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.