Green Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases 77,840 Shares of Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,840 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caribou Biosciences were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRBU. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 4,306,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 223,299 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 25.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 536,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 124,782 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 7.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,581,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 109,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.34. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $8.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.06. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,290.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 million. Research analysts predict that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $30.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.33.

Caribou Biosciences Profile

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

