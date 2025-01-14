Green Alpha Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,118 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in NIO by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,464,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018,659 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIO by 5,388.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,394,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,038,000 after buying an additional 5,296,601 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,209,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,756,000 after acquiring an additional 538,907 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NIO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,303,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in NIO by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,089,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $7.71. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NIO shares. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Macquarie lowered shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $3.90 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Hsbc Global Res cut NIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

