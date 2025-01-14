Green Alpha Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,162 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beam Global were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BEEM. Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the third quarter worth $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Beam Global by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. 26.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on BEEM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Beam Global from $30.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Beam Global Stock Performance

Shares of Beam Global stock opened at $3.12 on Tuesday. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a market cap of $46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.68.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a clean-technology innovation company, engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and sale of renewably energized infrastructure products and battery solutions. Its product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a mounting asset and a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 150kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles, such as electric buses, heavy-duty vehicles, agricultural equipment, public transportation, and electric vehicles used in the construction industry; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

