Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $289,000 Stock Holdings in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,946 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuantumScape were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in QuantumScape by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 475.1% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Price Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 4.46. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.07 and a current ratio of 14.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

QS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised QuantumScape to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on QS

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

In other QuantumScape news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 27,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $138,436.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,129,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,876.69. The trade was a 2.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 97,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $607,183.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,814,204.80. The trade was a 8.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 536,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,903,619 in the last 90 days. 12.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.