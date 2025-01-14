Green Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,538,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,879,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,262,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,993,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,811,000 after buying an additional 44,676 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 60,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,394,000 after buying an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.29.

Castle Biosciences Trading Down 13.6 %

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $26.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $732.38 million, a PE ratio of 130.76 and a beta of 0.92. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.97 and a 1 year high of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.78 and a quick ratio of 7.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.00.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. Castle Biosciences had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $85.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Castle Biosciences

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $229,244.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,524.50. The trade was a 84.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $67,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,638. This represents a 2.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,320 shares of company stock worth $1,036,119. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

