Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 141,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,120 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NRGV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Energy Vault by 21.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 61,135 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Energy Vault by 684.0% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 173,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 150,948 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Vault by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Piconi acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.57 per share, with a total value of $235,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,623,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,668,676.77. The trade was a 0.86 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.95.

Energy Vault Price Performance

NRGV opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Energy Vault had a negative return on equity of 47.41% and a negative net margin of 73.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Vault Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

Featured Stories

