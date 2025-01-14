Green Alpha Advisors LLC Trims Position in Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,529 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Personalis worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 99,671 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Personalis by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,085,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after buying an additional 723,637 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $897,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Personalis by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Personalis by 34.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PSNL. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Personalis in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Personalis from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of PSNL opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.44. Personalis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 million. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 104.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Personalis, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

