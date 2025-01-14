Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $240,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,060 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,547,000 after buying an additional 11,751 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 845 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,504 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX opened at $413.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $447.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.72 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $377.85 and a 1-year high of $519.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $490.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $503.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.