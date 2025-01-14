Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Twist Bioscience by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 5,000 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,050. The trade was a 23.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick John Finn sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $97,426.49. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 159,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,122.47. The trade was a 1.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,754 shares of company stock worth $3,869,144. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TWST stock opened at $43.58 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $60.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.90.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

