City Center Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. BOKF NA raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.6% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 135.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $210,000. Foundry Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after purchasing an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $91.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.30.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.3075 dividend. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.