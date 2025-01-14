City Center Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 305.7% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $157,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $14.25 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.16.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

