City Center Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.