City Center Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $60.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

