Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 515.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 101.9% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $89.94 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $98.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 999.33, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.54.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 3,422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Jeffrey Bluestone sold 6,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $620,355.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,198.80. This represents a 43.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,734 shares of company stock valued at $41,902,086 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.96.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

