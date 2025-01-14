City Center Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

City Center Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHD opened at $47.43 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $40.84 and a 52-week high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

