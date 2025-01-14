Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Free Report) by 606.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,679 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Farmers National Banc were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 440,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,267,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 142.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 44,783 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 330.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 42,951 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmers National Banc by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FMNB. StockNews.com raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Farmers National Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ FMNB opened at $12.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.86. Farmers National Banc Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmers National Banc Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farmers National Banc Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.28%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Farmers National Banc Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Canfield engages in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management businesses. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

