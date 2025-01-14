Matrix Trust Co Has $95,000 Holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Matrix Trust Co raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 678.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,507 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter worth about $27,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,904.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 5,137 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 17.8% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $149,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,192. The trade was a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LEVI opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $18.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.16. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.34.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

