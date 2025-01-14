City Center Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. City Center Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IYZ. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 1,907.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,170,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after buying an additional 1,112,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,430,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,513,000. Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,481,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,759,000.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS IYZ opened at $26.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

About iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

