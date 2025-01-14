Matrix Trust Co Has $55,000 Holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Matrix Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 77.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,758 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 135.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $50.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

