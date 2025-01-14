Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Shares Purchased by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Free Report) by 730.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,642 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Merchants Bancorp were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 6,793.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 365,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after buying an additional 359,991 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 143.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 490,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,039,000 after buying an additional 288,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,022,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,465,000 after buying an additional 94,781 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,477,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 370,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,010,000 after acquiring an additional 69,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MBIN. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Merchants Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Merchants Bancorp from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Activity

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Director Patrick D. O’brien acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,000. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Merchants Bancorp stock opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $34.16 and a twelve month high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.25). Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $355.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merchants Bancorp will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.96%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages, including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

