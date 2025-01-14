City Center Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,715 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 45,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.