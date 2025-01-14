City Center Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,715 iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

City Center Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 46,856 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $456,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 45,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter.
iShares CMBS ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 12 month low of $45.76 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.72.
iShares CMBS ETF Profile
The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares CMBS ETF
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.