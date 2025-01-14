Matrix Trust Co Purchases 228 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Matrix Trust Co increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 456.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 71,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 8.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 817,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,460,167.21. This represents a 18.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.86, for a total transaction of $1,270,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,586.54. This represents a 60.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,679 shares of company stock worth $16,222,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Performance

Snap-on stock opened at $339.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.74. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $252.98 and a 52-week high of $373.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 19.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $2.14 dividend. This is an increase from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $8.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Snap-on’s payout ratio is presently 44.06%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

