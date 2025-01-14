Matrix Trust Co Boosts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 639.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,098,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,517,000 after acquiring an additional 457,231 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,546,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,081,000 after purchasing an additional 34,151 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,725,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,288,000 after buying an additional 193,540 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,346,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,057,000 after buying an additional 171,955 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,896,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,570,000 after buying an additional 104,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on FE shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Argus raised FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.27.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE opened at $39.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. FirstEnergy Corp. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $44.97.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 109.68%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

