2,704 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $1.0049 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.