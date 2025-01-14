2,704 Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 449.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance
VXUS stock opened at $58.01 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.40 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Stock ETF
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Stocks to Gain From Trump Universal Tariffs on Critical Imports
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Rigetti Computing, Inc.: Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Delta Can Fly to New Highs in 2025; Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.