Matrix Trust Co Purchases 1,293 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 1,186.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Celanese were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CE. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 128.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Celanese by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of CE opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Celanese from $122.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $161.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $98.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $101.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Celanese from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.22.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

