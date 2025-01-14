Matrix Trust Co Has $143,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Matrix Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,842,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

INDA stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.02 and its 200-day moving average is $55.79.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.