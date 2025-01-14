City Center Advisors LLC Sells 455 Shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

City Center Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IQQQ. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,885 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $642,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF alerts:

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IQQQ opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 1.21.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1648 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.