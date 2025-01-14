Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,399 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,754,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 880.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 188,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 169,443 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 119.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 259,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 22.6% in the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 632,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 26.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 507,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 107,322 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $55,659.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,413 shares in the company, valued at $576,490.74. This represents a 8.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hui (Helen) Xu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $795,774. This represents a 11.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gentherm from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Gentherm from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Gentherm Stock Down 0.1 %

Gentherm stock opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.42. Gentherm Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.94 and a fifty-two week high of $62.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.89 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.61%. Gentherm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

