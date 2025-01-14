Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,652 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,150 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 39.5% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000.

NASDAQ COLL opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.09. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.80.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

