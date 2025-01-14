Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $651,000 Holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) by 42.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,418 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Ameresco by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ameresco by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 184,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 120,833 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth $453,000. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Ameresco by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameresco to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameresco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Ameresco Price Performance

NYSE:AMRC opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.64. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $39.68.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

