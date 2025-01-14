511 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Bought by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V stock opened at $306.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.32. The company has a market capitalization of $571.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $321.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,510,815.18. The trade was a 10.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on V. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $319.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Visa from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $319.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $330.85.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

