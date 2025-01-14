Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of ResMed by 2,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ResMed by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RMD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ResMed from $251.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Baird R W raised ResMed to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.09.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $230.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.80. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.29 and a 1-year high of $260.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.65, for a total transaction of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,951,201.70. This trade represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Leong sold 6,160 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $1,497,434.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,279,428.62. This represents a 22.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,099 shares of company stock worth $2,719,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

