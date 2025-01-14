Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) by 70.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,245 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORN. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 56.6% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,985,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 717,533 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the third quarter worth about $2,318,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 311.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 453,461 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 343,368 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,749,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 200,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Orion Group by 930.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 121,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ORN opened at $6.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Orion Group

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

