2,488 Shares in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Bought by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,042,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 861,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,481,000 after purchasing an additional 173,654 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1,096.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after buying an additional 59,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the third quarter valued at $6,930,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $102.33 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

