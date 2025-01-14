Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 1,219 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Banner in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Banner by 11.9% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 22.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 607,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,170,000 after buying an additional 109,457 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Banner by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,361,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,236,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 223.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total transaction of $113,445.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,876.84. The trade was a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BANR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Banner from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Banner from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of BANR opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.09. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $213.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.95 million. Banner had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 10.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Banner’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

