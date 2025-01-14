Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI) Shares Purchased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AESI. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Atlas Energy Solutions by 230.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 140,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Brian Anthony Leveille sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 404,510 shares in the company, valued at $9,303,730. This represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard acquired 8,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $159,950.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,515,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,102,679.04. This trade represents a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 60,869 shares of company stock valued at $1,187,983 and sold 119,642 shares valued at $2,685,121. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered Atlas Energy Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Energy Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Atlas Energy Solutions Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:AESI opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.25). Atlas Energy Solutions had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.52%.

About Atlas Energy Solutions

(Free Report)

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

Featured Stories

