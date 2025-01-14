Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tronox were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tronox by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Tronox by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Tronox by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tronox alerts:

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $9.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -19.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

Tronox ( NYSE:TROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. Tronox’s payout ratio is -104.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TROX

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.