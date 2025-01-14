Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Increased by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 957,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,719,000 after buying an additional 252,631 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Nasdaq by 17.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 161,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,780,000 after buying an additional 24,093 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Nasdaq from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 12,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $935,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,928,073.60. The trade was a 9.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $454,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,320,274.73. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,459 shares of company stock worth $3,811,808 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $76.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.90 and a 1 year high of $83.77.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 13.67%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

