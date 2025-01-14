Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. InvesTrust bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.15, for a total value of $598,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,906,507.65. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ameren Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.98. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $67.03 and a 52 week high of $95.69.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEE. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

