Aprio Wealth Management LLC Sells 530 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 1,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

VGT opened at $608.42 on Tuesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $473.89 and a twelve month high of $648.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $626.72 and a 200-day moving average of $593.91. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

