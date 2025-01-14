Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC opened at $85.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.31 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.11.

GE HealthCare Technologies Increases Dividend

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from GE HealthCare Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEHC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 12.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.