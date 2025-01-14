Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 465,445 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,208 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 170.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 87,965,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,988,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444,555 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 75,833,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,716,000 after buying an additional 12,228,662 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 15.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 47,046,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,144,000 after buying an additional 6,171,193 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter worth about $104,542,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 56.8% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 37,616,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,061,000 after acquiring an additional 13,627,768 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $1.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Banco Bradesco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Banco Bradesco from $3.20 to $2.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

