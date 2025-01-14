Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,018 HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,018 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 2,700,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,444,000 after buying an additional 403,886 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 343,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,899,000 after acquiring an additional 28,974 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HDFC Bank by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 11,319 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDB opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.70. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $52.16 and a 52 week high of $68.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. Equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

