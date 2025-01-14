Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after acquiring an additional 228,814 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 8,004 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 269,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after purchasing an additional 35,800 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BHF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

In other news, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,727,141.90. The trade was a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BHF opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 24.40% and a positive return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

